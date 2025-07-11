MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 199,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 567,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

