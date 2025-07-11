SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SemiLEDS had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.

SemiLEDS Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. SemiLEDS has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on SemiLEDS in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDS

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

