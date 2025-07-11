UBS Group Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

