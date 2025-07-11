TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $174.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $179.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $174,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.