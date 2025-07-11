Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

