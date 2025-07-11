Fonville Wealth Management LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,720 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,144.80. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Jedda sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,363.52. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,176 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

