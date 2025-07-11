GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after buying an additional 2,612,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,521.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,141,000 after buying an additional 2,356,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,266,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,523,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

