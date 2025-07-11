Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 728 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 221,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 87,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

