AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZZ. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. AZZ has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $5,052,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

