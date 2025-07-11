Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 476,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.58 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

