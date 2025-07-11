Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.59. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

