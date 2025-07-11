Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

