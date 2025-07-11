HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $378.31 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.58 and its 200-day moving average is $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

