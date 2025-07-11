Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.