SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,466 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.67 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

