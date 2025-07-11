Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,242 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

