Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in ASML by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,456,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $802.09 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $759.69 and its 200 day moving average is $724.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

