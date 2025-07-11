Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $3,728.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,705.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3,558.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,836.81 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

