T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 3.55% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 316.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

