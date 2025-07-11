Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 49,706 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,706 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $27.00 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1327 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

