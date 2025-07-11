Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,684,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,645,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $505.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.