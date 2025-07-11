Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Rik Saylor Financial Inc.

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.7% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.75 and its 200 day moving average is $505.74. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

