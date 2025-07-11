Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,938 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,061 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $306.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.96. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

