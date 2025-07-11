Crosspoint Financial LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF accounts for 3.6% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 209,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 54,468 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the period.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $497.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

