Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $18,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.