Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 57,296 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $104,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $236.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

