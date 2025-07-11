SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.