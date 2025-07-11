MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,920 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NetApp by 929.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

