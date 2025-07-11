MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

