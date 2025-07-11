Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $381,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,012,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.92 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $221.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.71. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

