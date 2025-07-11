Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 438.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $207.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.