Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.93.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

