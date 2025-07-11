Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Stake Reduced by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $160.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.83.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

