Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $8,588,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $495.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

