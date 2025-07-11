Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,349 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after buying an additional 959,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,811,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $161.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.46.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.