Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $351.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.40 and a 200-day moving average of $348.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.94.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

