Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,366,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 1.0%

RJF opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

