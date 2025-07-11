New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $8,644,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 72,975.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $77.22 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.