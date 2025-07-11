Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $74.58.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

