W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $1,049.50 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,062.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,037.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

