New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

