Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for 4.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 5.07% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $362.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.