Crosspoint Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,911 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 3.0% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crosspoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $191.21 and a 12 month high of $340.19.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

