Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,467 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.21 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

