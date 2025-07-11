Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

