Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,504 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

