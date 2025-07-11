Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,381 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

