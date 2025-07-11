Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 537,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average session volume of 71,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

