Caas Capital Management LP Purchases 26,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 151.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.