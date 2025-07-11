Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,950,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 647.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after buying an additional 918,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tenable by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,991.15. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,845 shares of company stock worth $637,709. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

